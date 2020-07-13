Norman E. Clark 1935—2020Norman "Norm" E. Clark, 85, of Loves Park passed away July 10, 2020, after a 3 ½ year battle with kidney cancer. He was born April 30, 1935 in Clark County Wisconsin to Selma and Morton Clark. He completed his GED, and went on to work at Rockford Products for 41 years. He was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church for 63 years and served there as a Church Elder and Usher. He married the love of his life, Glenerry, on November 24, 1956. They spent nearly 64 years together in loving marriage and shared two children. The two of them would love to spend their time together square dancing and were long time members of the Collide-O-Scope Square Dance Club. Norman enjoyed spending his time gardening, and fishing, but above all spending time with his family. He was talented with mechanics, and there wasn't a problem Norman couldn't fix with a little time in his shop. He adored his grandchildren, and would be there to provide them with support whenever needed.He is survived by his wife; Glenerry Clark; children; Scott (Marianne Geiger) Clark, Sheryl (Ken) Roche, grandchildren; Amanda Messinger, Adam Clark, Eryn Roche, and Trey Roche, step grandchildren; Katie Shiro and Christopher Shiro, as well as several cousins.He is predeceased by his parents; as well as his brother; Robert Clark, and his sister in law; Mildred Clark.The family of Norman would like to extend a special thanks for Robin, Christine, Bindy, Sandy, and Vicki from Northern IL Hospice for their loving care.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northern IL Hospice and Concordia Lutheran Church in memory of Norman.Funeral services for Norman are scheduled for Thursday, 7/16 at 11am at Concordia Lutheran Church, 7424 N. 2nd St. Machesney Park IL 61115. A visitation will be held at 10 until time of service. Burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens