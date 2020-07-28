Norman Neuenschwander 1929—2020

4/7/29 to 6/27/20 Fairmont, MN. He served in the US Army in the Korean War and was awarded 2 Bronze Stars. Married Valora Fritz 11/19/52. The family moved to Belvidere, IL in 1966. Valora died 3/6/73 of cancer. Married Judith Delp on 11/28/74. Retired from the Chrysler Plant in 1991. He was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Hilda (Dahl) Neuenschwander, first wife Valora, Brother Larry Neuenschwander, sisters; Agnes Holter, Peggy Stillwagon, Gladys Have, Delores Bornholdt, Donna Wiedow, and Joyce Scott. He is survive by wife Judy, sons; Lowell Neuenschwander, Roy (Sue) Neuenschwander, daughters; Tammy (William) Adkins, Lori (Rick) Bettis. Step Children; Nancy (Jerry) Lawrence, Carol Stegman, Jeff (Teresa) Hyde, Roberta Hyde, Constance Hyde, John (Marzee) Hyde. A celebration of life will be held at noon, service at 2PM, Sunday 8/2/20 in Belvidere Park at the Kiddie Land Shelter lunch will be provided.



