Norman "Woody" Wood 1924—2020Norman "Woody" Wood, 95 of Rockford, IL passed away on October 2, 2020. Norman was born on October 24, 1924 in Christopher, IL to Clyde and Ethel Wood. Norman spent most of his life in Rockford, IL. He married the love of his life Jennie Roberts on August 7, 1948 in Belvidere, IL. He now had a family with two step sons. Retirement came in 1993 after working for 15 years for Ingersoll Milling. Norman enjoyed fishing and wood working but love nothing more than playing his harmonica and singing for everyone that would listen. Later he moved to Annawan, IL to live with his niece Sharon (Junior) Meier. After a year and a half he moved to Hillcrest Nursing Home where he was well known as the "Harmonica Man". He was also well known storyteller that kids could listen to for hours. A jokester as well which occasionally got him into trouble. He was a well-loved man; extremely kind to everyone. Norman is survived by his sister-in-law, Daisey Woods; many nieces and nephews; many close friends including Don and Ravenna Wilson, and Doris Huene. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jennie Wood; step sons, John Bissman and Jerry Havens; parents, Clyde and Ethel Wood; 5 brothers; 4 sisters. A Visitation will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 from 1pm until the time of Service at 2pm at Sunset Funeral Home (8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115). Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.