Norton Van de Poele Jr. 1942—2019
Norton Van de Poele Jr., 77, of Rockford, passed away in his home on October 12, 2019. Born May 11, 1942 in Brockton, MA; the son of Norton and Hazel (Gibbs) Van de Poele Sr. He married Tribba Woodall on August 29, 1964 in Snyder, OK.
A Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Norton retired from Sundstrand after 31 years of employment. He was a graduate of Brockton High School and Rock Valley College. While working for Rockwell in Mississippi and Louisiana, he proudly participated in the Apollo Space program.
Norton enjoyed camping, swimming, visiting all of the 48 continental states, attending his grandchildren's school and sporting events, family dinners and going for long walks with the love of his life, Tribba.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Tribba Van de Poele; children, Norton (Stacey) Van de Poele III, June (Dan) Callahan and Roy (Monika) Van de Poele; grandchildren, Zachary (Kaycee), Miya, Norton IV, Mackenzie, Mackayla, Tyler (Jamie), Hailey (Jayson) and Laura; great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Charlotte; sister, Norma (John) Simpson; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial Service 6 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford. Visitation 4 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Northern Illinois Hospice, 4751 Harrison Ave, Rockford, IL 61108. Condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019