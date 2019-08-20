Home

Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
1860 S. Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
1860 S. Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
1860 S. Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
View Map
Noudnoi Noi Phothiboupha


1963 - 2019
Noudnoi Noi Phothiboupha Obituary
Noudnoi Noi Phothiboupha 1963—2019
Noudnoi Noi Phothiboupha, 52, of Harrisonburg, VA, formerly of Rockford, passed away August 18, 2019 in her home. Born September 5, 1966 in Louang Namtha, Laos; daughter of Phoumy and Keo (Santisouk) Phoumy Phothiboupha.
She was a former member of the Lao Evangelical Free Church and owner of the Nail Spa in Harrisonburg, VA. Noudnoi immigrated to the U.S. from a refugee camp in Thailand in 1987 and some years later obtained her citizenship.
A very funny person with a big heart, Noudnoi loved traveling, cooking, shopping and above all, spending time with her family.
Survivors include her son, Borvone Phothiboupha; grandchildren, Owen and Addylee Phothiboupha; sister, Tu Phothiboupha; brothers, Salithphonh (Vilaphone), Korbill (Vone), Koraphonh (Euang-Anne) and Vilaphonh (Vanny) Phothiboupha; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.
Funeral Service 2 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford. Visitation 11:30 a.m. until 1p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial in Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019
