Odell Newton
1949 - 2020
Odell Newton 1949—2020
Odell "Super 7" Newton, of Lynwood, IL departed this earthly life August 31, 2020. He was born April 23, 1949 in Lester, Arkansas the son of Eleven Lily and Thomas Newton. Odell lived in Lynwood, IL since 1994 living in the Chicago Area since 1986. Odell was a retired Veteran of the Illinois Army National Guard after 26 years of service, serving as a Recruiter, receiving a bronze star of valor twice while serving in Vietnam. He graduated from Auburn High School class of 1967, and received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Liberal Arts from Chicago State University, Master of Arts Degree in Criminal Law from Chicago State University and Masters of Science in Political Science from Governors State. He was one of the first two black officers to be hired at Rockford Police Department. Odell was known to help many young men to get their lives in order an become productive citizens. Odell loved to travel, going all over the world. He also was a Foreign Exchanged parent to many students from around the world.
Odell leaves to cherish many loving memories, two sons, Keenan (Kimberly) Newton and Brian (Frank) Brandolino; one granddaughter, Hannah Newton; step father, Willie B. Parham Sr; sister, Elaine Parham; brothers, Billy (Lola) Parham, Willie B. Parham Jr., and Henry Lindsey; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents.
Moving visitation will be held Thursday September 10, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Carl E. Pond Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Private service will be held at 12 noon.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 5 to Sep. 9, 2020.
