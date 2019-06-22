|
Olive L Bressler 1920—2019
Olive L. Bressler, age 99, passed away at Parkway Center, Sterling, IL on Sunday, June 16. She was born in Edgerton, WI to Floyd and Sophia Webb on Jan. 5, 1920. She married William Bressler on Jan. 3, 1953 and moved to Loves Park, IL where she lived until moving to Parkway Center in 2014. Ollie worked for the Edgerton Shoe Factory, Loves Park Water Department and Rockford Drop Forge. She was a 25 year breast cancer survivor and loved the Cubs, Packers and her 2 cats. She is survived by 2 daughters: Mary Dunlap (the late Charles Jr.) of Loves Park, IL and Betty (Cecil) Brown of Sterling, IL. She had seven grandchildren: Jennifer Dunlap, Donna (Mike) Flaningam, Matthew (Katie) Dunlap, Nathan (Bryan Wlas) Brown, Doug (Cherith) Brown, Jeff (Tarah) Brown and Michael (Cristina) Brown. She had 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband in 1960, 2 sisters and a brother. Family would like to thank the staff at Parkway Center and Vitas Hospice. Cremation rites have been accorded by Schilling Funeral Home, Sterling. A Celebration of Life will be held at Bethany Presbyterian Church, Loves Park on Wednesday, June 26. Visitation will be held from 10:00 until time of service at 11:00 with burial in Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany Presbyterian Church in Loves Park, Parkway Center in Sterling or Noah's Ark Animal Shelter, in Rockford.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 22 to June 24, 2019