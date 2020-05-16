|
Olive V. Bresette 1931—2020
Olive V. Bresette, 89, of Loves Park, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was born on April 27, 1931 in Mystic, Iowa to Clyde and Olive (Milburn) Kirchner.
A private family service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Chapel, Loves Park, IL 61111 with Richard Johnson officiating. A walk through visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. To view the full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 16 to May 18, 2020