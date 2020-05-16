Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Service
Friday, May 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olive Bresette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive V. Bresette


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olive V. Bresette Obituary
Olive V. Bresette 1931—2020
Olive V. Bresette, 89, of Loves Park, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was born on April 27, 1931 in Mystic, Iowa to Clyde and Olive (Milburn) Kirchner.
A private family service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Chapel, Loves Park, IL 61111 with Richard Johnson officiating. A walk through visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. To view the full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 16 to May 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olive's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -