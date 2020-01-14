Home

Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Oliver Ford
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
Oliver Ford


1945 - 2020
Oliver Ford Obituary
Oliver Ford 1945—2020
Oliver James Ford of Rockford departed this life January 7, 2020. He was born May 15, 1945 in Newton, MS the son of Rufus and Opal Ford. He leaves to cherish many memories, six children; 5 brothers and six sisters and many grand and great grandchildren.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Visitation from 12:00 noon until the time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
