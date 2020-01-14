|
|
Oliver Ford 1945—2020
Oliver James Ford of Rockford departed this life January 7, 2020. He was born May 15, 1945 in Newton, MS the son of Rufus and Opal Ford. He leaves to cherish many memories, six children; 5 brothers and six sisters and many grand and great grandchildren.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Visitation from 12:00 noon until the time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020