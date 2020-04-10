|
Orlando "Chic" N. Ghinazzi 1928—2020
Orlando "Chic" N. Ghinazzi, 91, of Rockford passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Born June 1, 1928, in South Beloit, the son of Samuel and Mary (Lettig) Ghinazzi. Veteran of the U.S. Army. Married the love of his life, Joanne Marie Rzeszotko on April 26, 1952, in Rockford. They enjoyed more than 65 years of a beautiful marriage together. Dedicated member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Chic was involved in the Knights of Columbus and the St. Stanislaus prayer group. Chic was a loving and gentle man. He touched everyone in a special way with his big laugh and cheerful personality. Everyone was his friend. Chic owned Parkside Food Mart in Loves Park. He was a tireless worker, often working 12 hour shifts each day without taking a day off for months. His customers were like family. Even with this rigorous schedule, he always found time for family and found great joy in each of us. Words cannot express the wonderful presence he was for all of our lives. He was a great storyteller, supporter and cheerleader. Survivors include sons, Craig (Connie) Ghinazzi, Scott (Karen) Ghinazzi and Timm (Trebla Martin) Ghinazzi; daughter-in-law, Stephanie (Jeff) Ghinazzi Ritter; brother-in-law, Ronald (Carole) Rezetko; grandchildren, Nicole (Josh Miller) Ghinazzi, Jason Ghinazzi, Jacob (Theresa Mehringer) Ghinazzi, Jonathan (Katy) Ghinazzi, Anne (Roy Salcedo) Ghinazzi, Tom (Deanna) Ghinazzi, Kathryn (Brenton) Wirth, Laura Ghinazzi, Joseph (Maggie Mercer) Ghinazzi, Alex (Kaylee) Ghinazzi and Kaelynn Ghinazzi; great-grandchildren, Angelina, Gianna, Hunter, Easton, Lilianna, Shiloh, Mario, Samuel, Anthony, Lydia, Aribella and Gavin. Predeceased by his wife, Joanne; son, Todd; brother, Mario; and parents. Special thanks to the Staff at P.A. Peterson and Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care of Chic and Joanne, especially their angels, Stephanie, Keisha and Celena. We have all gained a beautiful angel and are forever blessed with memories. Chic lived his life to the fullest and left the world a better place. Everyone is better off having been touched by him. His closing message to family was always, as it is now, "give my love to everyone."
Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation. A celebration of life will be held when restrictions are lifted. Inurnment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Rock River Valley Pantry or Rockford Chapter of the Red Cross. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home Ltd., 40 River Lane, Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com for online condolences.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020