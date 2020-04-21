|
|
Orville H. Kurz 1929—2020
Lindenwood
Orville Henry Kurz, 90, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Rockford from Covid-19. Born September 8, 1929 in Ashton IL, he was the son of Henry and Grace (Schafer) Kurz. He was a graduate of Rochelle Township High School and served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He married Barbara Ann Bunger on February 5, 1955. Orville and Barbara farmed in Ogle County for many years and were long time members of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Rochelle.
Orville's wife, Barbara, passed away on May 30, 2016. Orville and Barbara were married for 61 years. Orville was also preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Grace Kurz, and his brother, Harold Kurz. Survivors include sons: Richard Kurz of Lindenwood and Dennis (Katie) Kurz of Rockford, brother-in-law, Lorenz Metzger of Davis Junction, sisters-in-law: Mary Bunger of Rochelle, and Louise Kurz of Byron, and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a private family graveside service at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, with Pastor Greg Hoffmann officiating. Burial will be in Lawnridge Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1415 10th Ave., Rochelle. There will be a celebration of Orville's life at a later date. Visit www.ungerhorner.com for online guest book.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020