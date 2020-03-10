Home

Sundberg Funeral Home
215 N. Sixth St.
Rockford, IL 61107
(815) 962-7743
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sundberg Funeral Home
215 N. Sixth St.
Rockford, IL 61107
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Sundberg Funeral Home
215 N. Sixth St.
Rockford, IL 61107
Orville Shock Sr.


1932 - 2020
Orville Shock Sr. Obituary
Orville Shock Sr. 1932—2020
Orville R. Shock Sr., 87, of Rockford. Passed away March 4, 2020. Orville served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He continued to serve his community as a Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputy, a Rockford Police Office, as well as a Fireman serving the Rockford City and Winnebago County Community. He loved fishing, and above all, his family. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, time 11:00 a.m. at Sundberg Funeral Home, 215 North 6th Street, Rockford, Illinois 61107 and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Please send online condolences to sundbergfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
