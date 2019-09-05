|
Orvin L. Bergsmith 1929—2019
Orvin L. Bergsmith, age 89 of Lake Summerset, IL, died at 3:48 a.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019, one week before his 90th birthday.
Born on September 10, 1929 in rural Ogle County, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles and Mary (Veer) Bergsmith. Attended Chana schools and graduated salutatorian from Ashton High School in 1948. Served in the US Army during the Korean War in 1952 and 1953. Orvin built and assembled electric motors his entire life. He was employed by Continental Electric for 19 years from 1952 until 1971 and Sundstrand for 20 years, retiring in December 1991. He also owned Bergsmith Electric for many years in Byron. Member of Durand United Methodist Church, Durand Lions Club, Lake Summerset Fishing Club and Lake Summerset Square Dance Club. Married the former Eunice Stebner on April 6, 1957 in Byron, IL and lived there for 38 years. Moved to Lake Summerset in 1994. Orvin enjoyed many years of fishing there, both during the summer and the winter. He caught the largest muskie and walleye of his life at Lake Summerset.
Survivors include his son Ron (Pam) Bergsmith of Memphis, TN; grandsons Kevin, David and Andrew; granddaughter Ashley Scavone; brother Francis of Sycamore, IL and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Eunice in 1996, one brother and three sisters.
Funeral ceremonies will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Durand United Methodist Church, 102 E Main Street, Durand, IL with Rev. Dr. Nicole Snyder officiating. Burial will be in Byron Cemetery, Byron, IL. A visitation will be held at the church from 1:00 p.m. until time of ceremonies Sunday. McCorkle Funeral Home-Durand Chapel, 101 W. Main Street, Durand, IL is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Durand United Methodist Church, PO Box 168, Durand, IL 61024 or Durand Lions Club, PO Box 474, Durand, IL 61024.
To share a memory or send an on line condolence, visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019