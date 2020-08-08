1/1
Oscar A. Garza Jr.
Oscar A. Garza Jr. 1963—2020
Oscar A. Garza Jr., 57, passed away August 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born on March 29, 1963 in Rockford, Illinois son of Oscar A. and Ann (Knaus) Garza Sr. A 1982 graduate of Auburn High School Oscar went on to becoming an electrician and worked under IBEW Local 364 for just under 30 years. He married the love of his life, Kristen Pfalzgraf on October 27, 1989. A huge boxing enthusiast, there were many of fun nights in the home watching different matches or even going to different events. An avid Bears fan and an even more avid fisher you would find him every Sunday trying out different spots. He was a man with a big personality but an even bigger heart. Because of his kids and the teams they were on Oscar became a huge part of so many children's lives; he considered them "one of his own." He couldn't go anywhere without making a friend. He will be missed by those who loved him most, his wife of 30 years, Kristen; his children Oscar "O.J." III, Karlah (Nick Petrovic) Garza, Olivia Garza, and Michael Garza; his grandchildren Alivia, Amelia and Celine; his father and siblings Renata, John, Dianna "D.D." (Mike) Williams, and Richard Garza; niece Sophia and nephews Johnny, Sammy and Tony; He was predeceased by his mother and sister Annie Peterson. A celebration of Oscar's life will take place on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Ave, Rockford, Illinois 61103. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to be established at a later date. To send online condolences, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
