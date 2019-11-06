|
Otis Parham Jr. 1943—2019
Otis Parham Jr. was born in Bearden, Arkansas to Roberta Thrower Parham and Otis Parham Sr. (both deceased) on 3/25/43. Otis was hard working and a man of strength & faith. He adored his wife & children.
He attended Elementary and High School in Ouachita County, Bearden Arkansas. He later graduated high school in 1960 before moving to Kansas City.
He attended Rock Valley College (Illinois) and was self-employed then later retired from General Motors.
On June 28th, 1967 Otis Parham, Jr. and Icy Nell Clark were united in holy matrimony.
He served as a Sergeant in the Army in 1967 to 1969 and later in Vietnam.
Dad leaves to Celebrate his life his devoted and beautiful wife of almost 53 years; three children; Lisa Wills (Kevin) of Kansas, Otis Romerze Parham III of Indiana, Youlanda Scott (Ira) of South Carolina; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, fourteen siblings (eight are deceased) and host of relatives and dear friends.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday November 9, 2019 at St. Paul C.O.G.I.C. 1001 Bishop Washington Ave. Entombment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until the time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019