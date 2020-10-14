1/1
Otto W. Schuster
1934 - 2020
Otto W. Schuster, 86, passed away on October 10, 2020. Born February 19, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois he was son to Otto and Esther (Schmidtke) Schuster. A 1952 graduate of Lane Tech College Prep High School, Otto went on to join the Arlington Heights police department and worked there for over thirty years. He married Faith Henniger and had four boys, later in his life he married Mary Adler and grew to love her daughters like his own. Otto was not a man to be bored, he enjoyed many fishing trips, motorcycle rides, golfing, he had horses that he loved to ride, and at one point even became a pilot. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be missed by those who loved him most, his children Richard (Ann) Schuster, Steven (Sonny) Schuster, Michael (Jacqui) Schuster, Patrick (Karen) Schuster, Karyn Cook, Sandra Forest and Kristen Lynam; his 22 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Mary Schuster; his parents; his siblings Evelyn Jackson and Gene Schuster. There will be a funeral service for Otto on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, Illinois, 61108. A walk through visitation will take place before the service starting at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the 100 Club of Chicago, 875 N. Michigan Avenue, Suite 1351 Chicago, IL 60611. To send online condolences, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
