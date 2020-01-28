|
Owen D. Graham 1946—2020
Owen "Dave" Graham, 73, of Belvidere passed Monday, January 27, 2020. Born August 4, 1946, in Chicago, the son of Owen James and Margaret (Six) Graham. Dave received his BS and MS in education from Northern Illinois University. Married Valerie L. Anderson on June 14, 1975, in Loves Park. Dave was a librarian at Boylan High School for one year. He was also librarian and history teacher at Belvidere District 100, for 33 years. Avid golfer with 5 hole-in-ones. In 2002, he was inducted into the Illinois Coaches Association Golf Hall of Fame. During the summers he ran the Junior Golf Tournaments for the Rockford Park District. Member of St. Bridget Catholic Church and RAMAGA where he served as their treasurer for many years. A passionate bowler, bowling in many leagues scoring two 300 games and a high average of 217. He was the first coach of the Belvidere High School Bowling Team. Past president of the Belvidere USBC for 9 years and member of the Rockford Area Hall of Fame Committee for 20 years. In 2018, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame for meritorious service. In retirement, he was actively involved with the Boone Retired Teachers Association, having served as president and resident joke teller. He was awarded the BRTA Unit Honoree award at the 2019 convention. Lifelong Chicago White Sox and Bears fan. Dave was a super kind guy with a dash of mischievousness but could be hard as nails when needed. His punny jokes and common-sense approach to life will be especially missed by his wife, Valerie; sister, Mary (Mike) Balice; niece, Angela; grand-niece, Aliyah; and special brother-in-law, Lance Anderson. Special thank you to OSF Hospice.
Mass of Christian Burial at noon Saturday, February 1, in St. Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Ave., Loves Park. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 31, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Memorials may be made to the Boone Retired Teachers Association scholarship fund or a . For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020