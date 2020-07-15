Owen E. Sprague 1928—2020
Owen E. Sprague, 91, passed away on July 13, 2020, at his residence after a short illness. He was the son of Elmer Owen and Inez M. Sprague and was born in October 1928 in Rockford, Ill. He grew up on the family farm near Roscoe, Ill., and graduated from Hononegah High School in 1946. He was married in 1956 to Beverly, with whom he had four daughters.
As a young man he was employed by Cunningham Brothers Construction in Beloit, Wis., worked at farming and then for Prudential Financial, Inc., as an insurance agent for several years. In the mid-1960s he obtained his license in plumbing and heating and went on to own and operate Owen Sprague Plumbing and Heating in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin for more than three decades. Owen also served as a volunteer on the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department and was an active member of the Roscoe Lions Club.
Owen was a talented woodworker. His many projects included large and small pieces of furniture for his daughters, from cabinets to jewelry boxes. He greatly enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing golf, Sunday drives, local, national, and international travel, and reading history. Owen will be remembered for his sociability, his kindness toward all, and his love of conversation.
Survived by daughters Pamela (Ralph) Prescott and Jean (Steve) Van Buren, both of Roscoe, Ill., Julie (John) Grove of Big Piney, Wyo., and Paula Sprague (Miguel Valladares) of Charlottesville, Va.; much-adored granddaughters Carolyn and Natalie Prescott; brother and sister-in-law Merle and Mary Sprague; and nephew Bill (Sara) Sprague. Predeceased by parents, ex-wife, Beverly, and soulmate of 30 years Marjorie Rhoades.
A private graveside ceremony will be held for family at the Roscoe Township Cemetery.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made to the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department, P.O. Box 450, Roscoe, IL 61073.
