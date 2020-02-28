|
|
Pamela A. Larson 1944—2020
Pamela A. Larson, 75, of Rockford, IL passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family Thursday, February 27, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Born August 19, 1944 in Rockford, IL the daughter of Stan and Ann (Burtch) Osberg. Graduate of East High School, class of 1962 where she was president of Junior Achievement. She married David B. Larson on October 3, 1964. In her early years she worked at Illinois National, Sundstrand and Bank of Fort Knox. Pam worked for 26 years as a cashier at Jefferson High School in the cafeteria. She was known as the "sweet lunch lady". She had a kind heart and loved her family and friends. Pam was an avid golfer for most of her life. She enjoyed playing Bingo, bowling, fishing, and visiting Las Vegas to see the lights, catch a show, and hit the slots.
Survived by her daughters, Debbie (Dan) Erwin of Rockford, Deana Collum of Rockton, Donna Oliver of Rockford; brothers, Kraig (Jane) Osberg of Kankakee, IL and Mark (Wendy) Osberg of Presque Isle, WI and Naples, FL; grandchildren, Corey Oliver, Andrew Oliver, Ian Erwin, Kyle Hopper, Isac Hopper, Sydney Erwin, and Austin Hopper; best friend since grade school, Mary Gregersen of Rockford; many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband, David; parents, Stan and Ann Osberg. A special thanks to Northern Illinois Hospice for all the care and concern for Pam and the family.
Private family Burial at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. Please join the family for a Celebration of Life Open House Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Nicholas Conservatory, 1354 N 2nd St, Rockford, IL 61107. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in her honor. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020