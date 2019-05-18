|
Pamela J. (Hayden) Tuttle 1956—2019
Pamela "Janey" J. (Hayden) Tuttle, 62, of Machesney Park, lost her courageous battle with cancer on May 16, 2019. Employed at Collins Aerospace (Sundstrand) for 35 years. She is survived by husband Tom; son Nate; and dog, Gus. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Nelva Hayden; and her brother, Randy Harlow.
Memorial service will be at 7:00pm with a Visitation from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory-Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park. To read the full obituary or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 18 to May 20, 2019