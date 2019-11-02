|
Pamela Joy Carey 1951—2019
Pamela Joy Carey, 68, of Roscoe, entered into eternal life on Friday, Nov. 1st 2019 in her home, with her family by her side. She was born in Rockford, IL on May 28 1951 to Rodney and Carol Stenger. She devoted her life to God, her kids and taking care of others. She was a strong and faithful Christian who served in the children's ministries for decades. She is predeceased by her parents Rodney & Carol Stenger and sister Debbie. She battled many illnesses for over 10 years before Jesus called her home. Her smile, strength, kindness and sentimental heart will be forever missed. She is survived by Jeff Carey, Kim (Jesse) Hickles, April (Brent) Clark, Lynda (Ryan) Schiller, grandchildren, and sister Jenny Kuhlman. There will not be any services and in lieu of flowers, donations and condolences can be made at GoFundMe.com/f/remembering-pam-carey
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019