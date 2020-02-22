|
Pamela K. Tillman July 30, 1944—February 20, 2020
Pamela K. Tillman, 75, of Belvidere IL, journeyed home to her Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Pam was born on July 30, 1944 in St. Cloud, MN, the daughter of Oliver and Mabel (Carlson) Wager. She was a graduate of East High School and proudly attended North Park University in Chicago. Pam married the love of her life, Merle Tillman, on April 20, 1968 in Belvidere IL. She was a CNA with Visiting Nurses, but most importantly she was the loving mom of her two boys. Pam made her spiritual home at Evangelical Covenant Church in Belvidere, where she sang in the choir and taught Bible School. Pam had a generous and thoughtful heart and she always remembered her friends and family with handwritten notes and cards. She will be missed by all.
She is loved and missed by her husband, Merle Tillman; children, James (Michelle Landon) Tillman, Anthony Tillman; grandchildren, Miles, Cooper, Caroline, and Annabelle. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Loren Wager.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 27th, 2020 at Evangelical Covenant Church, 220 E. Harrison St, Belvidere, IL 61008. The visitation will be held Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 from 4 till 7:00 p.m. at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL 61008. Burial in Highland Garden of Memories. Memorials to the family to be established later. To light a candle or share a condolence please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020