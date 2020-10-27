1/1
Pamela Kay Garrison
1959 - 2020
Pamela Kay Garrison, 61, of Machesney Park died on October 22, 2020. Walk through visitation Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 1 pm to 3 pm at Grace Funeral & Cremation Services, 4301 N. Main Street, Rockford. Please wear a face cover and practice social distancing. Private family services due to Covid-19. Live webcast of the funeral service can be watched at 3 p.m. on November 3, 2020 with this link: https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1097566. Complete obituary at www.graceFH.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Grace Funeral & Cremation Services
4301 N. Main Street
Rockford, IL 61103
(815) 395-0559
