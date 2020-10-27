Pamela Kay Garrison 1959—2020
Pamela Kay Garrison, 61, of Machesney Park died on October 22, 2020. Walk through visitation Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 1 pm to 3 pm at Grace Funeral & Cremation Services, 4301 N. Main Street, Rockford. Please wear a face cover and practice social distancing. Private family services due to Covid-19. Live webcast of the funeral service can be watched at 3 p.m. on November 3, 2020 with this link: https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1097566
. Complete obituary at www.graceFH.com
.