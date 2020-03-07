Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
5:30 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
1905 S. Mulford Rd
Rockford, IL
1961 - 2020
Pamela Kay Smith Obituary
Pamela Kay Smith 1961—2020
Pamela Kay Smith, 58, of Rockford, IL passed away Thursday, March 5th, 2020. Born in Rockford, IL to Isaiah and Juanita (Turman) Richardson, Pam leaves behind her husband of 40 years, Dennis Smith, her daughter LaTonya Smith, and her son Dennis Smith Jr. Pam served the community for over 20 years as a full-time volunteer minister, and was known for sharing her faith and love for Jehovah with others.
She is also survived by her sister Debra (LaMonte) Moore, and and Brenda (Mark) Moses, both of Gilbert, AZ, along with many adopted sons, daughters, and spiritual brothers and sisters. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Isaiah Richardson Jr.
A Memorial Service will be held at 5:30 on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1905 S. Mulford Rd, Rockford, IL.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020
