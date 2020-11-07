1/
Pamela M. Atchsion
Pamela M. Atchsion 1948—2020
Pamela M. Atchison, age 72, from Rockford passed away suddenly on November 4, 2020 at her home. She was born on October 7, 1948 in DeKalb the daughter of Clark and Betty (Jay) Atchison. She graduated from Stillman Valley High School Class of 1966. She worked at various offices including All Rental Garment Company, University of Illinois School of Medicine, and ComEd which she retired from. She then went on to work at the Greater Rockford Auto Auction. Pamela was an active member of Monroe Center Community Church who also participated on the board. She loved shopping, gardening, listening to bands, and her dog. In her spare time, she loved spending time with her family going to football games and traveling. Pamela was an involved and loving aunt who enjoyed watching her nieces and nephews in various high school and college sporting events. She will be remembered for her selfless caring of others. She is survived by her brothers, Allan (Karen) Atchison of Schaumburg, IL and Kevin (Kari) Atchison of Tomahawk, WI; nieces and nephews, Elizabeth (John) King, John (Brittany) Atchison, Kyle (Jessica) Atchison, and Kory Atchison; great nieces and nephew; Allie, Patrick, Danielle, and Liliana; and special cousin and friend Nota Lichty and her family. A memorial service will be held at Monroe Center Community Church at 1 pm on Tuesday November 10, 2020 where social distancing and masks will be required. A burial will follow at Monroe Center Cemetery. A celebration of life will also be held in early summer if possible. www.farrellhollandgale.com

Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.
