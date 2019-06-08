|
|
Pamela M. Carlson 1960—2019
Pamela M. Carlson, 58, died May 5, 2019, at Glen Oaks Nursing Center in Northbrook. She was born on October 12, 1960, the daughter of C. Eric and Lois (Lengquist) Carlson. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1978 and Augustana College, Rock Island, in 1982. She earned an MBA from Loyola University and worked in healthcare information installation and consulting, for HBO & Co., Booz Allen & Hamilton, and Ernst & Young. As a young adult, Pam lived and worked in Chicago, enjoying the city and treasuring time with her friends. She suffered a brain injury due to a ruptured aneurysm in 1995 and later developed Parkinson's disease. After her injury, Pam continued to live with grace and gratitude, forging new friendships at Glen Oaks, her indomitable personality and sense of humor always transcending her disability. Pam's remarkable faith and generosity of spirit in the face of adversity are an inspiration. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Eileen Carlson and Jim Fleissner of Georgia, her aunt, Viola Crowell of Florida, and numerous cousins and friends. We are grateful for her faithful caregivers at Glen Oaks and her loving friends.
A memorial worship will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at Fred C. Olson Funeral Home, 1001 - 2nd Ave., Rockford, and burial will be in Scandinavian Cemetery. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., and a luncheon will follow the service and burial. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to in memory of Pam. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 8 to June 10, 2019