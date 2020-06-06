Pamela Sue Wescott 1956—2020Pamela Sue Westcott (Tongue) born on April 26, 1956 in Rockford, Illinois to Henry U. and Garland M. Tongue, passed away on May 19, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona.Pam was a homemaker who enjoyed decorating, event planning and working with plants in her yard. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.Pam is survived by her husband Brian Wescott and Daughter Raquel Bustillos (Valentine);Brothers Henry J. Tongue and Charles Tongue and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Brothers Gary and Michael as well as two nephews. Phoenix Memorial Park & Mortuary will be taking care of services at this time.