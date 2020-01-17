|
Patricia A. Beckett 1949—2019
Patricia "Tricia" Beckett, 70, of Rockford, Illinois passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. Patricia was born to Carolyn Hendricks, January 5, 1949 in Stoughton, WI. Tricia graduated from East High School. She worked at various jobs over the years, but spent over 20 years as activity director at both Saint Ann's Place and Valley View Apartments. She loved bringing mobility to her residents and touching their lives with her genuine spirit and flair for planning events for everyone to enjoy. Tricia also enjoyed spending time with friends and her family. She loved her crazy cat, Zoe, and dog sitting her grand dogs. Special thanks to her close and longtime friends Deanna Bainter and Jean Weeks and to her caring friends at Spring Ridge apartments. Tricia courageously donated her body to science in hopes of helping to find the cause and cure for pulmonary fibrosis.Tricia is survived by her son Jason (Dawn) Beckett. She was predeceased by her parents, sister and infant son.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020