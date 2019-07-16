|
Patricia A. Leek 1947—2019
Patricia A. Leek, 71, of Rockford, passed away on July 13, 2019 with her children by her side. Born August 19, 1947, the daughter of Ivan and Nellie Gray. Patricia was married to Ronald Leek in August, 1979. She worked for many years with her husband at R. L. Leek Industries, Inc. and Byron Dragway. She was later employed as a social worker at Catholic Charities and DCFS. In later years, Patricia found her passion as a special education teacher for the Rockford School District. Patricia was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved hosting family at her house for holidays and special events. She enjoyed decorating, traveling, gardening, playing piano, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren. Patricia was a very generous person and would often extend help and kindness to those she felt were in need. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew her. Her family wished to offer a special thanks to all those who cared for her in her final stage of life. Predeceased by her parents and husband. Survivors include children, Joe (Dana) Bonavia, Jeffrey (Lisa) Bonavia, and Sandra (Chad) Reedy; grandchildren, Kaleb, Madison, Madelyn, Lauren, Jack, Ben and Emma; granddog, Rico.
Services will be privately held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials to Milestone, Inc. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL 61108. Send online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 16 to July 18, 2019