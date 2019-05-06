|
|
Patricia A. Maculan 1929—2019
Patricia Ann Maculan, 89, passed away at 9:10 a.m. on Sunday May 5, 2019. Patricia was born October 18, 1929, daughter of Albert and Gladys Dettman. While attending Rockford West High School, Patricia met her future husband, Robert Armand Maculan. They were married on May 20, 1950. Patricia chose her career wisely, to be a homemaker to their family. A field in which she excelled! Patricia had many interests that would assist her in this career; such as cooking, baking, sewing, swimming, writing and bible study. In 2001 Patricia took on the role of "Grandma's Corners" with St. Rita Catholic Church's extended care program. There, she assisted with homework, showed films of all kinds and read to the children. After 10 years, Patricia chose to retire.
Surviving relatives include her two daughters, Suzanne (Sal) Marino, Debra (Bernie) Kelsey; one son, Robert J. (Kathy) Maculan; one nephew-in-law, Butch (Kay) Harris; one sister-in-law, Norma (Thomas) Cancelose; six grandchildren, Amy (Jake) Searles, Libby Marino (Colin Herzell), Brittany (Kevin) Tallacksen, Bill (Eboni) Kelsey, Cindy Maculan and Jullia Maculan; four great-grandchildren, Bria and Logan Tallacksen, Parker and Penny Kelsey. She is predeceased by her dear parents, loving husband, one sister, two brothers, one brother-in-law, one niece and one great-grandchild. The family would like to thank Mercy At Home Hospice for their care and compassion.
Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at The Cathedral of Saint Peter, 1231 N Court St. Rockford, IL 61103. Visitation will be from 10:30 until time of service at the church. Burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 6 to May 8, 2019