Patricia A. Morrison 1929—2020
Patricia A. Morrison, 91 of Nashua, N.H., died in Goffstown N.H., Wednesday June 17th of COVid-19. She was born March 26, 1929, in Salem, M.A., the daughter of Arthur W. and Josephine B. (McCarthy) Powers. Ms. Morrison was salutatorian of her 1946 Salem High class. She was the first in her family to attend college, attending Simmons College on full scholarship, graduating with B.S. in Chemistry as a member of the Academy Honor Society.
Pat met her husband of 54 years Donald A. R. Morrison at GE in Schenectady, N. Y. where she worked as a chemist and began her family.
Pat was a lifelong advocate of social justice and believed change starts at home. In Glen Ellyn IL, she was President of the school PTA, and founding member of Southminster Presbyterian Church. In Louisville, she became President of League of Women Voters and served on the Community Action Commission while raising her family and taking graduate courses in psychology. In Rockford IL, as president of LWV she led her executive board to sue the Nuclear Regulatory Commission keeping a nuclear power plant offline until violations were resolved.
In Grantham, NH she was active in the Eastman community and the local LWV.
Throughout her life she was active in church including deacon, elder, lead of Christian Education, mission and choir member at United Church of Christ at Dartmouth, Myers Park Baptist Church in Charlotte, First Presbyterian Church in Rockford, IL, Central Presbyterian in Louisville and Southminster Presbyterian Church.
Pat traveled extensively through North America, Asia, and Europe. She and Don passed their love of travel, the outdoors, hiking and skiing to their children and grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Pat was preceded by her husband, Donald A. R. Morrison, brother Arthur W Powers Jr. and survived by her children Andrew, Judith, Michael and Robert Morrison and sister Margret L. Pauling.
Memorial services will be online via Zoom Saturday June 27 at 1:00 p.m. EST with a Zoom reception to follow. For the Zoom link to the service, contact: ccdc@ccdcucc.org. Patricia will be buried with her husband Donald at the Church of Christ at Dartmouth College, United Church of Christ, Hanover, N.H. once there is a vaccine to COVid-19. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Simmons College or your local League of Women Voters chapter League of Women Voters (LWV) in her name.
As tribute to her legacy, actively work for the change you want to see. VOTE.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.