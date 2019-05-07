Home

Patricia A. Vance

Patricia A. Vance Obituary
Patricia A. Vance 1963—2019
Patricia A. Vance, 55, of Belvidere, died May 4, 2019 in OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. Born May 25, 1963 in Sioux Falls, SD; daughter of John and Fern (Kroger) Cannegieter. Patricia loved her family and especially enjoyed doting on her grandson Luke. She collected Coca Cola memorabilia, enjoyed gardening, raising dogs, and spending time with her many friends.
Survivors include her children: Derek (Katie) Vance, Matt (Ruby Johannes) Vance, and Amber (Donovan Bartram) Vance; grandson Luke Vance; siblings John (Sue) Cannegieter, Don (Penny) Cannegieter, Jim (Julie) Cannegieter, Debbie (Bill) Bergmann, Sandy (Dennis) Guthrie, and Karen (Steve) Carlson; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, and 3 nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday, May 11, 2019 with a brief service at 1 pm at the Caledonia Congregational Church, 14730 Oak Street, Caledonia. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 7307 N. Alpine Road, Loves Park. www.statelinecremations.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 7 to May 9, 2019
