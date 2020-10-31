1/1
Patricia A. Wierman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia A. Wierman 1937—2020
Patricia A. "Patti" Wierman, 83, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in Swedish American Hospital, surrounded by her family. Patti was born September 7, 1937, the daughter of James and Catherine Colombi. She graduated from Muldoon High School and worked in bookkeeping at Alpine Bank. She married William E. "Bill" Wierman Sr. on June 8, 1963, in St. James Catholic Church in Rockford. She should be credited for always caring for her family first and making delicious Italian recipes. She enjoyed spending time with her family and wonderful neighbors, having coffee or lunch with her dear friends, attending Mass at Holy Family Church, traveling to warm weather destinations and playing slots. Survivors include daughter, Michelle Wierman and grand-dog, Pippa of Estero, Florida; son, Willie (Tammy) Wierman and granddaughter, Ashley of Dixon. In respect of the health and safety of her friends and family, a private mass will be conducted now and a Celebration of Life will be held when conditions allow next year. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the donor's choice. Share on-line condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved