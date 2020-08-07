1/1
Patricia Ann "Pat" Anders
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Pat" Ann Anders 1942—2020
Patricia "Pat" Ann Anders, 78, of Rockford, left her earthly life, Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. She was born August 4, 1942 in Rockford, the daughter of Willard Earnest and Florence Burnett (Plache) Powers. She graduated from West High School. Pat married Ellwood Leigh Swift in 1961 and together they had four children. Pat married Gerald (Jerry) Ray Anders on June 21, 1985.
Pat was a hard worker and never one to sit still. She could fix anything and had a huge heart! She enjoyed gardening, crafts, computers and game shows. If you forgot and called her when Wheel of Fortune was on you got "chewed out" but she would call you back at 7:01 p.m.!
"I know for certain that we never lose the people we love. They continue to participate in every act, thought and decision we make. We find comfort in knowing our lives have been enriched by having shared her love. There are no goodbyes for us! You will always be in our hearts!"
Pat will never be forgotten by her husband, Jerry Anders; sons, Daniel Swift, Dale (Sarah) Swift, Derek (Randi) Swift; daughter, Deena (Jim) Mullarkey; stepchildren, Jeff Anders and Shelley (Anders) Oglesby; nine grandchildren; brothers, Bill Powers, Mike (Ardene) Powers; sister, Peggy Griffin; sister-in-law, Helen Powers; special sister-in-law, Shirley Denman who took great care of Mom; several nephews and nieces.
Pat is predeceased by her parents; brothers, Jim Powers, Jerry Powers; grandsons, Jared Mullarkey, Shane Swift.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites accorded. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved