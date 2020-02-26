Home

Services
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
Entombment
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park,, IL
Patricia Ann Comer


1935 - 2020
Patricia Ann Comer Obituary
Patricia Ann Comer 1935—2020
Patricia "Pat" Ann (Lanning) Comer, 84, formerly of Rockford, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Saint Petersburg, Florida. Born December 24, 1935, in Rockford, the daughter of Wray and Lucille (King) Lanning. Lived most of her life in the Rockford area before moving to Florida. Married Roy Comer. Pat was devoted to her loving family, dear friends, and her church. She will be greatly missed by many. Survivors include her sons, Anthony (Wendy) Comer of Largo, FL, and Timothy (Katie) Comer of Sammamish, WA; 8 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lucille Bagley and Nancy Smith; and brother, Bill Lanning. Predeceased by her husband.
Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, IL. Service at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 29, in the funeral home. Entombment at 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, in Sunset Memorial Gardens, 8800 North Alpine Road, Machesney Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , . Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
