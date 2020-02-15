|
Patricia Ann Ericksen 1944—2020
Patricia Ann Ericksen, known affectionately as "Mrs. E", 75, passed away February 14, 2020. She was born in Rockford on August 27, 1944, the daughter of John and Roberta (Reed) Marzorati. Pat graduated from Rockford West High School in 1962. She married James Ericksen on June 19, 1965. She went on to enjoy many different types of jobs, enjoying the changes and different responsibilities. She finally retired after 12 years as a manager with Hallmark. She was an avid volunteer with , North Suburban Library, the Cherry Valley Festival Days Committee and was always active with the Catholic community. She loved creating memories with her husband through their travels around the world. She enjoyed spending time with close friends and she loved spending time with her grandkids going to sporting events or any other extracurricular activities.
She will be missed by those who loved her most; her husband; her children Lisa Fiorenza and Karl (Amy) Ericksen; her grandchildren Nichaela, Sophia, Olivia, Joseph, Ava, Ashton, Addison and Alek; her siblings Barb (Doug) Lundin, John (Teresa) Marzorati; her niece Lori (Bill) Laraway and nephew Robert Marzorati. A special thanks to Tek, Jan, and Nicky for their love and support and to the team at Heartland Hospice for the care they provided.
She was predeceased by her parents.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, Illinois 61108. Visitation for Pat will take place on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the funeral home Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Swedish American Cancer Center, 3535 N. Bell School Rd, Rockford, IL 61114 or to the Corpus Christi Monastery of the Poor Clares, 2111 S. Main Street, Rockford, Illinois 61102. Please share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
