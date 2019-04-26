|
|
Patricia "Pat" (Dolan) Ann Harker 1924—2018
Patricia "Pat" (Dolan) Ann Harker, 94 of Rockford, IL born May 10, 1924 in Chicago, IL, passed away Wednesday November 28, 2018 at home.
She grew up in the Edison Park neighborhood of Chicago, IL with parents Virgil and Isabella Dolan and sister Phyllis.
By 1947, Pat was teaching Freshman English and working towards her Master's Degree at the University of Illinois when she met Chuck, a former Army Air Corps pilot who had just returned from active duty flying B-17 bombers over Germany. They married in 1948. After college, Chuck became a packaging engineer and Pat became an English teacher. Together they raised a family with 3 daughters and a son. In 2017, Chuck and Pat celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary at home in Rockford.
Pat's interests included: Reading, Writing, Piano, Tennis, Travel, Hiking, Photography, Education and Family.
Pat was full of energy. She raised a family with 4 children and was a full-time English Teacher at RVC from 1966 to 1991. She helped start Learning in Retirement at RVC. She was an active member in the League of Woman Voters, the Unitarian Church, Word Weavers, a Book Club, a Photography Club, and a Hiking Club.
Predeceased by her parents, husband, sister, and her daughter Susan Harker Slade.
She is survived by her children, Sharon (Scott) Bontempo, Thomas (Patti) Harker, Cindy (John) O'Neill, grandchildren, Courtney (Josh) Parson, Ian and Zachary Harker, great-grandchildren, Brennan, Liam, Eva.
Please join our friends and family for her memorial service at the Unitarian Church of Rockford on Saturday May 4, 2019 at 11:00am. Memorials may be made to the Unitarian Church or to the .
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019