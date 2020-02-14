|
|
Patricia Ann Kelly 1943—2020
Patricia Ann Kelly, age 76, of Green Lake, WI, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Theda Clark Medical Center in Neenah.
Patricia was born February 18, 1943, in Rockford, IL, the daughter of C. Roger and Marion (Anderson) Greene. She graduated from East High School and attended Bemidji State College. Patricia took courses though Rock Valley College though out her life and became a nurse. On February 12, 1972, Patricia married Thomas F. Kelly. After having two children, Patricia became a stay-at-home mom. She enjoyed gardening, painting, writing stories, sewing and knitting and reading mystery novels. Patricia loved her cats and all animals. She will be missed by her cat Neesha. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter, Mary (Bill) Laffey of Fort Collins, CO; son, Tom (Rachel) Kelly of Green Lake, WI; grandchildren, Caitlin, Brian, Colin, Abby, Breccan and Ashley and her brother, Robert (Linda) Stearns of South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, David Stearns.
Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 530 Ruth St., Green Lake, WI 54941. Interment will be held at 2:00 pm at Arlington Memorial Cemetery, 6202 Charles St., Rockford, IL, 61108. Memorials may be directed to the Green Lake Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 86, Green Lake, WI 54941.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020