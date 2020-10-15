Patricia Ann Lee 1929—2020
Patricia A. Lee, 91, of Roscoe passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. Born April 23, 1929, in Rockford, the daughter of Robert and Ruby (Nelson) Nelson. Patsy Ann Nelson and her brother, Dale Robert, were raised in the aisles of their parents' greenhouse. Robert and Ruby taught their daughter to can and preserve produce, sew like a professional, embrace their Swedish heritage, and value family over everything else. Loves Park Floral Shop always sold out first at the Shumway Market because Patsy Ann and her best friend could convince anyone to buy their flowers with the sparkle in their eyes. Pat graduated from Harlem High School in 1947. Shortly after she met the love of her life and began a family of her own. Pat and Carl Lee met while working at the Coca-Cola factory. Pat was enamored with his heart and work ethic; Carl couldn't resist her feisty spirit. They married in 1950, then built their life full of love and adventures in their RV. They strolled the beaches of Ft. Myers in the winter eating fresh shrimp and grouper and making friends at the Regency. Together they raised four incredible children (Sheri, Robert, Karen, Teresa) and watched with joy as each one found their person too (Tom, Judy, Suzy, Bob, Steve). Every friend of the Lee's knew Pat's house was immaculate but there would always be a coffeecake on the counter. Pat and Carl grew deep roots in Loves Park: attending Grace Lutheran Church, serving with Rebecca Circle, working at the Rescue Mission, supporting every endeavor of their children in the PTA, driving the Red Hat Ladies to lunch in Pat's red Cadillac. Pat came to life wherever she was surrounded by her people. Pat and Carl were married for 56 years, time only made sweeter by their beloved friends, close family, 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Mema became the center of attention in the Lee family. The grands (Char, Tricia, Tommy, Allison, Eric, Chad, Jason, Evan, Lindsay, Elisabeth, Andrew, Scotty) and great-grands (Kirsti, Kylee, Isabella, Nikolas, Blake, Ethan, Logan, Parker, Abi, Annalee, Haiden, Ashtin, Audreyann, Nelson, and Bryarr) never called her by any other name. Mema was known for singing the camel song and attending every concert and sporting event she could. She would sew any dress, win any card game, and always have room for dessert with caramel and nuts. Her laughter brightened up the restaurant at Sheri's place every Sunday morning after church. There was no other grandma quite like Mema. Our family would like to thank all the caregivers that enabled Pat to stay in her own home for so long: Tandy, Jeanine, Joni, Wallie, Sherrie, Dawn, Marcy. True to her independent form, Pat spent her last days right where she wanted: with her family.
Services will be streamed live on Facebook at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, with private burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grace Lutheran Church and the Harlem Scholarship Fund. Visit delehantyfh.com
.