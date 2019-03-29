Home

Patricia Ann Vaughn


1927 - 2019
Patricia Ann Vaughn Obituary
Patricia Ann Vaughn 1927—2019
Patricia Ann Vaughn, 91, of Rockford, died March 24, 2019 in Wesley Willows. Born November 9, 1927 in Rockford, daughter of William and Dorothy (Raymer) Underhill. She married Donald G. Vaughn on November 16, 1946; Donald died in May of 2000.
Survivors include her sons Jeffrey (Linda), Stacey (Silvia), and Stan (Cece); 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents and sister Beverley Johnson.
A Celebration of Life will be 4 to 7:30 pm, Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Forest Hills Lodge, 1601 West Lane Rd. Loves Park, IL. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 7307 N. Alpine Road, Loves Park. www.statelinecremations.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019
