Patricia Anne Knudsen
1950 - 2020
Patricia Anne Knudsen 1950—2020
Patricia Anne "Pat" Constantine Knudsen (70) passed away on June 3 after a long illness. Born in Ottawa, Illinois she eventually moved to Rockford, working for many years as an administrative assistant for the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department. She leaves behind four siblings, Billie Jean, Ricky, Bobby and Randy; son Will of Bloomingdale IL; daughters Jessica of Rockford, and Brianna Jane and Tiffany Marie of Loves Park. Grandchildren include Annette, Kyle, Jack, Jayden and her beloved Mila Grace. Deepest gratitude to the Mercy Health at Home Hospice staff for their loving care.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
