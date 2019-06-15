|
Patricia Brown 1951—2019
Patricia Ann Brown of Rockford departed this earthly life June 8, 2019. She was born February 28, 1951 in Rockford, the daughter of Gloria Stewart and Thackery L. Barbary Sr being raised by Fred Vines. Patricia lived most of her life in Rockford living in Minneapolis and Arkansas several years before returning to Rockford. Patricia married Joe Brown July 14, 1997 in Arkansas, he preceded her in death. She was employed as a bus driver transporting the elderly while in Arkansas. Patricia was also know for her singing and playing the piano all over the country, singing the Gospel, locally singing with Carl Hanserd and Friends. Patricia was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, where she formerly served as the director of the choir and pianist. She graduated from Auburn High School.
Patricia leaves to cherish many loving memories, her sons, Darnel (Maya) Royal and Kolliepaye Kpowulu; two grandsons, Darnel Jr. and Darian Royal; father, Fred Vines; sisters, Pauline May, Nadine Hicks, Sylvia and Freddie Vines and Monica (Jeffrey ) Batten; brothers, Steven and Kevin Vines, Edward and Thackery Barbary Jr., a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents and sister Mary Oliver.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church 1720 Morgan Street. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangement completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 15 to June 18, 2019