1/1
Patricia "Pat" Corwin
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Pat" Corwin 1934—2020
Patricia "Pat" Corwin, 86, of Durand, IL died at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Unity Point Health Meriter Hospital in Madison, WI after a brief illness.
She was born July 10, 1934 in Nora, IL the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alvin and Dial E. (Pehl) Polukey. She attended Durand High School. Pat married James L. Corwin in Eplyanna Church on October 11, 1952.
Pat was a cook for most of her life; owned and operated Durand Cafe as well as many other restaurants; was head chief at the Durand Schools for many years. She enjoyed golfing, bowling and spending time with family.
Survivors include her son Bob (Vickie) Corwin, daughters Becky (Dan) Walden and Danielle (Jeff) Case all of Durand, IL; grandchildren Jen, Rob (Linda) and Veronica Corwin; Matt, Michael "Buck" (Rebecca) and Maxwell "Eddy" (Joie Hoffman) Walden, Alexis and Betsy Whalen, Rachel (Brian) Oracki, Adam (Brittany) and Andy (Brittany) Case, Bailey (Curt) Daughenbaugh; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Predeceased by her parents, husband, daughter Pamela, grandson Mark Walden and brother Dick Pehl.
A funeral ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in McCorkle Funeral Home - Durand Chapel, 101 Main St., Durand, IL. Burial will be in Durand Township Cemetery. A visitation maintaining social distancing and requiring masks will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved