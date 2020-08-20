Patricia "Pat" Corwin 1934—2020Patricia "Pat" Corwin, 86, of Durand, IL died at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Unity Point Health Meriter Hospital in Madison, WI after a brief illness.She was born July 10, 1934 in Nora, IL the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alvin and Dial E. (Pehl) Polukey. She attended Durand High School. Pat married James L. Corwin in Eplyanna Church on October 11, 1952.Pat was a cook for most of her life; owned and operated Durand Cafe as well as many other restaurants; was head chief at the Durand Schools for many years. She enjoyed golfing, bowling and spending time with family.Survivors include her son Bob (Vickie) Corwin, daughters Becky (Dan) Walden and Danielle (Jeff) Case all of Durand, IL; grandchildren Jen, Rob (Linda) and Veronica Corwin; Matt, Michael "Buck" (Rebecca) and Maxwell "Eddy" (Joie Hoffman) Walden, Alexis and Betsy Whalen, Rachel (Brian) Oracki, Adam (Brittany) and Andy (Brittany) Case, Bailey (Curt) Daughenbaugh; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.Predeceased by her parents, husband, daughter Pamela, grandson Mark Walden and brother Dick Pehl.A funeral ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in McCorkle Funeral Home - Durand Chapel, 101 Main St., Durand, IL. Burial will be in Durand Township Cemetery. A visitation maintaining social distancing and requiring masks will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral.