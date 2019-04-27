|
|
Patricia Detrick 1929—2019
Patricia Jean Smith Detrick, age 89, passed away on March 29, 2019 in Auburndale, Florida. She was born on September 11, 1929 in Rockford, Illinois to David and Ruth Johnson. Patricia was a resident of Winter Haven, Florida for 31 years coming from Rockford where she worked in the lunch room for the Illinois School Board. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake, Moose Club and VFW of Winter Haven. Patricia is preceded in death by; Husband: Glenn Smith & Charles Detrick, Son: Larry Smith, Parents, Brother: Roger Johnson, Sister: Meryl Miller. She is survived by; Sons: Randy Smith of Rockford, IL & Danny (Bethany) Smith of Waunakee, WI, Daughter: Pamela (Kenneth) Reed of Rockford, IL, Sister: Diane Daniells, 12 Grandchildren, 18 Great-Grandchildren & 7 Great-Great-Grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at the Third Presbyterian Church, 1221 Custer Avenue, Rockford, IL 61103 on May 4, 2019, 1:00pm. Arrangements by Kersey Funeral Home, Auburndale, Florida.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2019