Rockford Register Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services at Buck-Wheeler-Hyland Chapel
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Edwards


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Edwards Obituary
Patricia Edwards 1957—2019
Patricia Lorraine (Henely) Edwards,62, of Roscoe, IL, passed away peacefully, May 25, 2019 in Roscoe, IL. She was born on March 6, 1957 to Thomas and Lorraine (Krapf) Henely in Wonder Lake, IL. Patricia faithfully worked at First United Methodist Church in Belvidere. She was passionate about her work, gardening, spending time with her loving family, and ceramics. Patricia loved her daughters deeply and cherished being a grandmother. She will be missed by all she knew.
She is loved and missed by her daughters, Stephanie (Kirk Spitz) Edwards, Tamara Edwards; grandchildren, Jordan Spitz, Kayleigh Spitz; siblings, Tom (Laurie Kennick) Henely, Sharon (Mark) Sarros, Amanda Henely; god daughter and niece, Shayla Sarros; nephews, Colin Sarros, Kevin Henely, and Caz Henely.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., May 30, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 610 Bonus Ave, Belvidere, IL 61008 with Rev. Jim Bell officiating. A visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. till 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Private burial to take place. Memorials to the family to establish later. To light a candle or share a condolence please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 25 to May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services at Buck-Wheeler-Hyland Chapel
Download Now