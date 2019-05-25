Patricia Edwards 1957—2019

Patricia Lorraine (Henely) Edwards,62, of Roscoe, IL, passed away peacefully, May 25, 2019 in Roscoe, IL. She was born on March 6, 1957 to Thomas and Lorraine (Krapf) Henely in Wonder Lake, IL. Patricia faithfully worked at First United Methodist Church in Belvidere. She was passionate about her work, gardening, spending time with her loving family, and ceramics. Patricia loved her daughters deeply and cherished being a grandmother. She will be missed by all she knew.

She is loved and missed by her daughters, Stephanie (Kirk Spitz) Edwards, Tamara Edwards; grandchildren, Jordan Spitz, Kayleigh Spitz; siblings, Tom (Laurie Kennick) Henely, Sharon (Mark) Sarros, Amanda Henely; god daughter and niece, Shayla Sarros; nephews, Colin Sarros, Kevin Henely, and Caz Henely.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., May 30, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 610 Bonus Ave, Belvidere, IL 61008 with Rev. Jim Bell officiating. A visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. till 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Private burial to take place. Memorials to the family to establish later. To light a candle or share a condolence please visit www.AndersonFCS.com. Published in Rockford Register Star from May 25 to May 27, 2019