|
|
Patricia Jean Krombach 1935—2019
Patricia Jean Krombach celebrated 83 years of life, just a few days short of her 84 birthday on June 27 of 1935 and departed for heaven on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Pinellas Park, Florida. Patricia was originally from Fairport Harbor, Ohio and then relocated to Roscoe, Illinois in 1978.
Patricia was dedicated to her home-town and served as Miss Fairport Harbor, Ohio. She supported her sorority, Beta Sigma Phi, and started Chapter Upsilon Alpha. Patricia was also active in the Roscoe Garden Club and Bridge Club. Patricia enjoyed work in interior design and had an eye for detail and flair and pursued many artistic talents. She was a great decorator and transformed her home by exhibiting her elegance and charm. She was a dedicated philanthropist and a loyal volunteer for American Institute for Cancer Research, March of Dimes, American Center Society and Heart Association of America.
Patricia had a strong faith and was a member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Rockton, IL. Patricia enjoyed gardening and took pride in her home both inside and out. Patricia enjoyed being in the presence of her children and grandchildren and loved reading, coloring, painting and playing games with the family. Patricia was gentle and kind and was always thinking of others with a contagious smile on her face.
She is survived by Richard (Emily) Krombach of Worthington, Ohio, Katherine Hayes of Orange Park, Florida, Cynthia (Peter) Gehant of Loves Park, Illinois, Albert (Cecelia) Krombach of Dallas, Texas, Anthony (Julia) Krombach of Antioch, Illinois and Karen (Keith) Sofolo of Roscoe, Illinois; grandchildren, Kira, Brenton, Kali, Cullen, Aaron, Erika, Andy, Scott, Tara, Kyle, Sean, Michelle, Cecelia, Alvon, Savana, Lucas and Lexi and 13 great grandchildren. Patricia was predeceased by her first husband, Alexander Barbato; her second husband, Richard Krombach; her parents, Alyce and Arvo Pohto; and brother, Jeffrey Pohto. Patricia's memory and legacy will live on through her family.
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 in St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 511 W Rockton Road, Rockton, IL with a visitation from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. A luncheon will be served following services at the church. Burial will be at Scottish Argyle Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. Family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted by the family for a memorial to be determined. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Roscoe Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 19 to June 21, 2019