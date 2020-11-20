Patricia L. Gravunder 1937—2020
Patricia L. Gravunder, 83, of Rockford, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony. Born September 15, 1937, in Belvidere, the daughter of Donald and Lorretta (Markham) Askin. Graduate of Belvidere High School, Class of 1955. Patricia married Wade H. Gravunder on November 24, 1956 in Rockford. He predeceased her on April 26, 2000. Patricia enjoyed crocheting and doing puzzle books. Most of all, she loved being with her family. Survived by her daughters, Judy (Steve) Christiansen and Janet (Steve) Stupec, son, James (Jodi) Gravunder; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Karen (Rodney) Snyder; and several nieces and nephews. Also predeceased by her parents.
A walk-through visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford with a private family service to follow. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 W. State St., Rockford, IL 61102. Please visit www.olsonfh.com
