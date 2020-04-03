|
Patricia L. Stewart 1933—2020
Patricia L. Stewart, 87, of Machesney Park passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. Born January 15, 1933, in Rockford, the daughter of Martin Luther and Felicia Ramona (Lofquest) Stewart. Employed by Park Molded Specialties. Survivors include her sister, Laura Young; 8 nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; 2 brothers; 1 brother-in-law.
Services will be at a later date with burial in Harlem Cemetery. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park. For more information, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020