Patricia Larson
1932 - 2020
Patricia Larson 1932—2020
Patricia "Pat" Ann Larson, 88 of Rockford, IL. , died October 24, 2020. Born August 26, 1932, the daughter of Clifford and Irene Larson. She is survived by her sister Betty Fiaccabino, several nieces and nephews and special friends. Predeceased by her parents, 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Pat passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loving family after complications from a recent surgery. "It is a funny way that people in our family handle death, but somehow we can't help but think it's the healthiest way; remembering the good times, laughing at jokes and things that happened, it's way better than simply being sad."
There will be no services at Pat's request, but a celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Northern Illinois Hospice. Arrangements by Stateline Cremations, 712 Windsor Road, Loves Park.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
