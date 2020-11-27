1/1
Patricia Magnuson
1931 - 2020
Patricia Magnuson 1931—2020
Patricia N. Magnuson passed away on November 21, 2020.
Pat was born on June 29, 1931 in Iowa to Harold and Lucille (White) Marsh.
She married Raymond Magnuson on July 3, 1950 and they had three sons.
Ray and Pat were members of First Free Church in Rockford for many years
and formed many lasting friendships there.
Pat was an avid golfer and a longtime member of the Par-T Golf group
at Sandy Hollow Golf Course.
She is survived by her three sons: Steven (Mary), Mark (Cheryl), and Scott (Jan);
six grandchildren: Jeffrey (Tori) Belt, Cassie (John) Blickem, Audrey Magnuson,
Jonathan Magnuson, Ryan Mattingly, and Cory Magnuson.
three great-grandchildren: Louis Blickem, Russell Blickem, and Benjamin Magnuson.
sister-in-law, Shirley Magnuson; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews,
all of whom she held dear.
Pat was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Ray, who she was married to for sixty-three years.
No services are planned at this time due to COVID restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Rockford Rescue Mission, Northern Illinois Hospice,
or a charity of your choice
Sundberg Funeral Home is honored to serve the Magnuson family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
